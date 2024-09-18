TOKYO BASE Reports Mixed Mid-Year Financials

TOKYO BASE Co., Ltd. (JP:3415) has released an update.

TOKYO BASE Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in net sales by 5.7% but saw significant increases in operating profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent by 65.5% and 32.9% respectively for the six months ended July 31, 2024. The company’s financial position weakened slightly with total assets and net assets decreasing from the previous term, while equity ratio dropped from 46.5% to 38.9%. Despite a flat dividend in the second quarter, TOKYO BASE forecasts a year-end dividend of 5 yen per share and expects a substantial increase in full-year profits.

