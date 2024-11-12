Tokushu Tokai Paper Co. Reports Mixed Financial Results

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd. (JP:3708) has released an update.

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd. reported a 9.3% increase in net sales to 46,572 million yen for the first half of 2024, while profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 10%. The company has revised its full-year financial forecast with expectations of a 9.8% rise in net sales to 95,000 million yen, but anticipates a 6.3% decline in profit attributable to owners. The dividend forecast remains unchanged at 120 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

