Tokenwell Launches Retail Crypto Investing App in U.S., Plans European Expansion

Ambari Brands, Inc. ( (TSE:TWEL) ) has shared an announcement.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. has launched a retail crypto investing app in the United States, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This app allows everyday retail investors to access professionally designed crypto baskets, previously only available to accredited and institutional investors. The app’s launch marks a significant milestone following Tokenwell’s acquisition of WealthAgile Inc., and it aims to democratize access to institution-grade crypto baskets. The company plans to expand into Europe, starting with Germany, and has appointed Dr. Sheldon Levy as a strategic advisor to support its phased launch strategy.

More about Ambari Brands, Inc.

Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is a publicly listed cryptocurrency platform focused on making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. The company emphasizes innovation and user-centric design to empower individuals in the digital asset space.

Average Trading Volume: 126,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$25.81M

