TOKAI Holdings Champions Corporate Governance and Diversity

Tokai Holdings Corporation (JP:3167) has released an update.

TOKAI Holdings Corporation is dedicated to enhancing its corporate governance to support sustainable growth and increased corporate value, emphasizing equality for shareholders, transparency, and stakeholder engagement. They fully comply with the Corporate Governance Code, and their ‘TOKAI-WAY’ philosophy permeates the group, aiming to add joy to society and ‘more smiles for a better life.’ Additionally, the company champions diversity, with ongoing efforts to increase female managerial staff to 10% by 2030, and actively hires and promotes based on ability, supporting a diverse and dynamic workforce.

