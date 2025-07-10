Toho Holdings Implements Restricted Stock Compensation Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8129) ).

Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. announced its decision to dispose of treasury stock as part of a restricted stock compensation plan aimed at incentivizing directors and corporate officers. This initiative is designed to align the interests of the company’s leadership with those of shareholders, by providing stock compensation that is subject to transfer restrictions until resignation or retirement. The move is expected to enhance the company’s corporate value and ensure long-term commitment from its executives.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8129) stock is a Hold with a Yen4320.00 price target.

More about Toho Holdings Co., Ltd.

Toho Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing primarily on the distribution and sale of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is committed to enhancing corporate value and promoting value-sharing with shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 195,868

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen303.6B

