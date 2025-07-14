Toho Co., Ltd. Reports June 2025 Sales Growth Amid Strategic Business Shifts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Toho Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8142) ) is now available.

Toho Co., Ltd. reported a 104.1% year-over-year increase in sales revenue for June 2025, with a notable impact from its withdrawal from the Food Supermarket (FSM) business. Excluding FSM, the growth was 106.6%, driven by strong performance in the DTB and C&C segments. However, the FSL segment saw a decline due to fewer project completions by construction-related companies. The company closed one C&C store, maintaining a total of 94 stores.

More about Toho Co., Ltd.

Toho Co., Ltd. operates in the commercial foods wholesaling industry, offering services through its Distributor Business (DTB), Cash and Carry Business (C&C), and Food Solutions Business (FSL). The company focuses on serving the domestic foodservice industry and small to medium-sized restaurants.

Average Trading Volume: 33,132

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen33.88B

Find detailed analytics on 8142 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

