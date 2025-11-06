Tobu Railway Co. Reports Mixed Financial Results

Tobu Railway Co ( (TBURF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tobu Railway Co presented to its investors.

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company primarily engaged in the railway industry, offering transportation services and managing real estate and leisure facilities. In its latest earnings report for the six months ended September 30, 2025, Tobu Railway Co. reported a 2.9% increase in operating revenue, reaching ¥310,753 million. However, the company experienced declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, which fell by 7.5%, 9.8%, and 5.2% respectively compared to the previous year.

Key financial metrics revealed that Tobu Railway’s total assets increased to ¥1,783,498 million, while net assets rose to ¥583,431 million, resulting in an improved equity ratio of 32.4%. Despite the decrease in profits, the company saw a significant rise in comprehensive income, which surged by 72.6% to ¥39,180 million, driven by gains in valuation differences on available-for-sale securities.

The company maintained its dividend policy, announcing an increase in the annual dividend per share forecast from ¥60.00 to ¥65.00 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. This reflects Tobu Railway’s commitment to returning value to shareholders despite the challenging financial performance.

Looking ahead, Tobu Railway Co. remains cautiously optimistic, with a forecasted operating revenue growth of 2.9% for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company aims to stabilize its profitability and continue enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments and operational efficiencies.

