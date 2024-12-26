Tobila Systems Unveils Growth Strategy and Shareholder Plans

Tobila Systems, Inc. (JP:4441) has released an update.

Tobila Systems, Inc. reported stable net sales for FY2024, maintaining around 15 million active users monthly, and plans to enhance shareholder value through proactive growth investments and flexible share acquisitions as part of its Medium-Term Management Plan 2028. The company aims to maintain capital efficiency and shareholder returns with a 35% dividend payout ratio.

