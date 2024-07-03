TNG Limited Announces A$4.5 Million Capital Raise

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

TNG Limited is set to raise A$4.5 million through a non-underwritten placement of new shares, targeting sophisticated and professional investors. Each investor participating in the placement will also receive free options attached to the new shares, with the aim of enhancing the attractiveness of the offer. The capital raised is intended to support the company’s growth and investment strategies.

