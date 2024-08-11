TMK Energy Innovates with DTS Technology in Mongolia

TMK Energy Limited (AU:TMK) has released an update.

TMK Energy Limited is set to revolutionize its coal seam gas project in Mongolia by introducing Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) technology for the first time in the country. The technology, which utilizes advanced fibre optic sensing, is expected to pinpoint high-yield ‘sweet spots’ within the coal seams, allowing for more efficient gas and water extraction. As the company prepares for the deployment of DTS in two pilot wells, investors are watching closely for the potential impact on TMK’s operational efficiency and future production optimization.

