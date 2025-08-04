TMC Releases Groundbreaking Economic Studies for NORI-D

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TMC the metals company Inc. ( (TMC) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, TMC announced the release of two significant economic studies: a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for its NORI-D Polymetallic Nodule Project and an Initial Assessment for the remaining NORI and TOML resources. The studies, which highlight a combined project value of $23.6 billion, mark a world-first declaration of mineral reserves for deep-sea polymetallic nodules. These reports underscore TMC’s strategic positioning and potential economic viability, with plans to commence commercial production by the fourth quarter of 2027, contingent on receiving the necessary permits. The announcement follows TMC’s application for a commercial recovery permit and a strategic investment from Korea Zinc, reinforcing the company’s leadership in the emerging industry of critical mineral supply chains.

The most recent analyst rating on (TMC) stock is a Buy with a $3.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TMC the metals company Inc. stock, see the TMC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TMC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TMC is a Neutral.

TMC faces significant financial challenges, with poor income and cash flow performance indicating instability. Although the technical analysis shows positive momentum, the valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. The strategic regulatory shifts present potential future opportunities but are offset by ongoing uncertainty and geopolitical risks, resulting in a low overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on TMC stock, click here.

More about TMC the metals company Inc.

TMC the metals company Inc. is a leading developer focused on extracting critical metals from the world’s largest estimated undeveloped resource, particularly in the energy, defense, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 11,469,585

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.35B

Learn more about TMC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

