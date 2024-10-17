TK Group Expands Share Award Scheme in 2023

TK Group (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:2283) has released an update.

TK Group (Holdings) Limited has provided additional details regarding its Share Award Scheme, revealing that nearly 2 million new shares were granted in 2023. The company’s scheme includes both high-ranking executives and other employees, with a total of over 6.3 million shares now unvested. This move highlights TK Group’s commitment to incentivizing its workforce and aligning their interests with shareholders.

