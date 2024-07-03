Tivan Limited Raises $4.5 Million in Share Placement

TNG Limited (AU:TVN) has released an update.

Tivan Limited has successfully secured $4.5 million through a share placement, issuing about 69.2 million new shares to Australian and international investors. The capital will predominantly finance various project developments, including the Speewah Fluorite and Vanadium Titanomagnetite projects, as well as debt retirement and general corporate purposes. The placement includes free-attaching options and was well-received, signaling confidence in Tivan’s future endeavors.

