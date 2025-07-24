Tivan Limited Discovers New Copper Sites at Turiscai Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tivan Limited ( (AU:TVN) ) has issued an announcement.

Tivan Limited has identified three new areas of copper mineralisation at its Turiscai Project in Timor-Leste, as part of its ongoing exploration activities. The company is enhancing local capabilities and collaborating with government agencies to facilitate geological sample exports, with assay results expected in September. Executive Chairman Grant Wilson will discuss the company’s expanding presence at an upcoming economic conference, highlighting Tivan’s strategic efforts to assess the copper-gold potential of the area.

Tivan Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and evaluation of copper and gold deposits. The company is engaged in systematic exploration campaigns, particularly in the Turiscai Project located in Timor-Leste, which spans a significant area with geological similarities to major copper-gold deposits in the region.

