Titan Pharmaceuticals Completes Securities Purchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Titan Pharmaceuticals ( (TTNP) ) just unveiled an update.

On June 24, 2025, Titan Pharmaceuticals entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Blue Harbour Asset Management to issue 60,000 shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock for $600,000. The transaction, completed on June 27, 2025, includes a conversion blocker to prevent Blue Harbour from acquiring more than 19.99% of Titan’s common stock without shareholder approval. The shares were sold in a private placement and are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933. Titan also entered into a registration rights agreement with Blue Harbour, providing certain registration rights under specified conditions.

Spark’s Take on TTNP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TTNP is a Underperform.

Titan Pharmaceuticals’ stock faces considerable financial performance issues, with declining revenues, negative cash flows, and operational inefficiencies posing significant challenges. Technical analysis indicates a lack of clear momentum, while valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings. The lack of recent earnings call data or relevant corporate events leaves these negative factors largely unchecked, resulting in a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on TTNP stock, click here.

More about Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. The company is known for its work on drug delivery platforms and its efforts to address unmet medical needs.

Average Trading Volume: 37,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.1M

For a thorough assessment of TTNP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue