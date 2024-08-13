Titan Mining Maintains Production Goals Despite Flooding

Titan Mining Corporation (TSE:TI) has released an update.

Titan Mining Corporation reports temporary suspension of operations at its Empire State Mine due to flooding from Tropical Storm Debby, with no injuries or equipment damage. The company expects a four to eight-week electrical rebuild but maintains its annual production guidance, as ore will be stockpiled during this period. Titan has declared force majeure for its immediate concentrate delivery obligations but plans to meet its yearly production targets.

