Tissue Regenix Suspends Trading to Address Financial Review

The latest update is out from Tissue Regenix ( (GB:TRX) ).

Tissue Regenix has temporarily suspended trading of its shares on AIM to allow its new leadership team to review and address financial discrepancies related to the restatement of revenue numbers for the fiscal year 2024. The company is implementing strict financial controls and aims to reduce costs by over $2 million, with a commitment to business recovery and sustainable growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TRX) stock is a Hold with a £8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tissue Regenix stock, see the GB:TRX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TRX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TRX is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by financial performance, which shows some operational improvements but significant challenges remain. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation metrics reflect ongoing financial struggles. The earnings call provided some positive insights, but these were outweighed by revenue declines and regulatory issues.

More about Tissue Regenix

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical device company specializing in regenerative medicine. The company utilizes its patented decellularisation technology (dCELL®) to create acellular tissue scaffolds from animal and human soft tissue, which are used in sports medicine, foot and ankle injuries, and wound care.

Average Trading Volume: 394,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £5.16M

