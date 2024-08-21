Tissue Regenix Announces Upcoming Interim Results

Tissue Regenix (GB:TRX) has released an update.

Tissue Regenix, a leader in regenerative medical devices, is set to announce its interim results for the first half of the year on September 10, 2024. Accompanying the results, a live presentation by top executives will be available for investors through the Investor Meet Company platform. The company specializes in patented decellularisation technology to create tissue scaffolds for a range of clinical applications.

