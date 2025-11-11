TIS Inc. Announces Change in Major Shareholder

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TIS Inc. ( (JP:3626) ) just unveiled an announcement.

TIS Inc. announced a change in its major shareholder and the largest major shareholder due to the acquisition of treasury stock, which altered the distribution of voting rights among shareholders. This change, effective from June 6, 2025, does not impact the company’s business performance or operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3626) stock is a Buy with a Yen5461.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TIS Inc. stock, see the JP:3626 Stock Forecast page.

More about TIS Inc.

TIS Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing IT services and solutions. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive offerings in IT consulting, system integration, and software development, serving a diverse range of clients across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 602,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1115.5B

