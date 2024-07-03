Tinybeans Appoints New Director Warburton

Tinybeans Group Ltd. (AU:TNY) has released an update.

Tinybeans Group Ltd has announced the appointment of James Warburton as a director of the company effective from 1st July 2024. In accordance with the ASX listing rules, the initial director’s interest notice reveals that Warburton currently holds no securities in the company. The notice also indicates that Warburton has no interests in contracts related to Tinybeans Group Ltd as of his appointment date.

