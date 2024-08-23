Tinley Beverage Expands Financial Revamp to $8.3 Million

The Tinley Beverage Company (TSE:TNY) has released an update.

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. has announced an anticipated increase in the value of its private placement and debt settlement transactions to CDN$8.3 million. The private placement will now include nearly 10 million units at $0.18 each for $1.8 million, with the debt settlement involving the issuance of additional units and transferring a bottling line to Blaze Life Holdings. These financial maneuvers aim to address approximately $6.5 million of the company’s outstanding debt and are expected to close by September 6, 2024.

