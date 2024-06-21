Tincorp Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Tincorp Metals (TSE:TIN) has released an update.

Tincorp Metals Inc. successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General and Special Meeting, with over 61% of shareholders voting. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of setting the number of directors at five and reelected all five board members with high approval ratings. Additionally, Deloitte LLP was reappointed as the company’s auditors for the upcoming year.

