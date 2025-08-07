Tincorp Metals Launches Private Placement to Raise C$375,000

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Tincorp Metals ( (TSE:TIN) ) has provided an update.

Tincorp Metals Inc. announced a non-brokered private placement to raise approximately C$375,000 through the sale of 3,000,000 units at C$0.125 per share. The funds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Dr. Rui Feng, a director, has subscribed for 1,700,000 shares, increasing his ownership to 11.1% of the company’s shares. The offering, subject to TSXV approval, is expected to close by August 31, 2025. This move is part of Tincorp’s strategy to strengthen its financial position and support its ongoing projects, potentially impacting its market presence and stakeholder interests.

More about Tincorp Metals

Tincorp Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on tin projects in Bolivia and owns a gold project near Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. The company owns 100% of its Porvenir Project and has signed an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the nearby SF Project, both located 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia. Tincorp has also signed an agreement to sell its Skukum Gold Project to Blue Jay Gold Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 10,959

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

