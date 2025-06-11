Times Universal Group Holdings Announces Withdrawal of Winding-Up Petition

Confident Investing Starts Here:
Times Universal Group Holdings ( (HK:2310) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Times Universal Group Holdings Limited announced the withdrawal of a winding-up petition against the company. This development, confirmed by a court note from the High Court of Hong Kong, indicates a positive resolution for the company, advising shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its securities.
More about Times Universal Group Holdings
Average Trading Volume: 185,043
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$26.23M
