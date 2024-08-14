Time Interconnect Schedules Key 2024 Board Meeting

Time Interconnect Technology Limited (HK:1729) has released an update.

Time Interconnect Technology Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 28, 2024, to discuss and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the year and to consider declaring an interim dividend. The company, listed under stock code 1729 and incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is led by a diverse board including two executive directors, one non-executive director, and three independent non-executive directors.

