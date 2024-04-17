Timberline Resources Merges with McEwen Mining

Timberline Resources (TLRS) has released an update.

Timberline Resources Corporation has announced a definitive merger agreement with McEwen Mining Inc., featuring a notable 132% premium over the recent average share price, valuing the deal at approximately $19.4 million. This strategic move offers Timberline shareholders a significant premium on their shares and the opportunity to become part of a larger, Americas-focused mining entity. The merger is expected to bring operational synergies and enhanced market presence, particularly by integrating Timberline’s Eureka project with McEwen’s operational Gold Bar mine.

