TIM S.A. Declares R$1.31 Billion Dividends for 2023

TIM S.A. has announced the distribution of R$ 1.31 billion in complementary dividends for the fiscal year 2023, to be paid in three installments in April, July, and October 2024. Shareholders registered by April 09, 2024, will be entitled to receive dividends, with the value per share subject to adjustment based on treasury shares movements. The dividends can be claimed up to three years after being made available, with various payment options provided, including through Banco Bradesco S/A.

