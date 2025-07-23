TIM S.A. Approves R$320 Million Shareholder Equity Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TIM ( (TIMB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, TIM S.A.’s Board of Directors convened to discuss and approve key financial decisions. The board acknowledged the activities of the Statutory Audit Committee and approved the distribution of R$320 million as Interest on Shareholders’ Equity, with a gross value of R$0.1323151001 per share. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders, with payments scheduled by October 21, 2025. The move is significant for stakeholders as it underscores TIM S.A.’s financial health and strategic focus on shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (TIMB) stock is a Buy with a $24.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TIM stock, see the TIMB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TIMB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TIMB is a Outperform.

TIM’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of the overall score. Despite technical indicators suggesting overbought conditions, the company’s solid financial foundation and strategic focus on growth areas like B2B IoT and sustainability position it well for the future. Valuation metrics further support the score, making TIM an attractive investment in the telecommunications sector.

More about TIM

TIM S.A. is a publicly-held telecommunications company based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of communication services and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 448,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.64B

