TIM S.A. Approves R$320 Million Shareholder Equity Distribution

The latest announcement is out from TIM ( (TIMB) ).

On July 22, 2025, TIM S.A.’s Fiscal Council held a meeting to discuss the payment proposal for the company’s interest on shareholders’ equity. The proposal involves distributing R$320 million in profits, with a gross value of R$0.1323151001 per share, to be paid by October 21, 2025. The date of July 25, 2025, was set to identify eligible shareholders. The Fiscal Council expressed support for the proposal, which is expected to impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (TIMB) stock is a Buy with a $24.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TIM stock, see the TIMB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TIMB is a Outperform.

TIM’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of the overall score. Despite technical indicators suggesting overbought conditions, the company’s solid financial foundation and strategic focus on growth areas like B2B IoT and sustainability position it well for the future. Valuation metrics further support the score, making TIM an attractive investment in the telecommunications sector.

TIM S.A. is a publicly held telecommunications company based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It operates in the telecommunications industry, providing mobile and fixed telephony services, data transmission, and other related services.

Average Trading Volume: 448,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.64B

