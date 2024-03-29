TIM S.A. Approves Dividend and Board Elections

Tim S.A. (TIMB) has released an update.

TIM S.A., a publicly-held company, has conducted its Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting where key fiscal year 2023 financial matters were discussed and resolved upon. The company approved the management’s report, financial statements, and a significant dividend allocation following a robust fiscal year. The meeting also involved discussions on corporate governance, including the election of board members and revisions to the company’s by-laws.

For further insights into TIMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.