TIM S.A. Announces R$ 320 Million Shareholder Equity Distribution

TIM ( (TIMB) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, TIM S.A. announced that its Board of Directors approved the distribution of R$ 320 million as Interest on Shareholders’ Equity. The payment is scheduled to be completed by October 21, 2025, with shareholders identified by July 25, 2025, eligible to receive the distribution. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and could impact its financial positioning and investor relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (TIMB) stock is a Buy with a $24.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on TIM stock, see the TIMB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TIMB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TIMB is a Outperform.

TIM’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of the overall score. Despite technical indicators suggesting overbought conditions, the company’s solid financial foundation and strategic focus on growth areas like B2B IoT and sustainability position it well for the future. Valuation metrics further support the score, making TIM an attractive investment in the telecommunications sector.

More about TIM

TIM S.A. operates in the telecommunications industry, providing mobile and fixed telephony services, internet, and other digital solutions primarily in Brazil. The company is listed on B3 and NYSE, indicating a focus on both local and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 448,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.64B

