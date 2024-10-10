Tilray Brands Files Regulatory 8-K Form with SEC

Tilray (TLRY) has released an update.

Tilray Brands, Inc., a player in the burgeoning cannabis industry, has filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC as of October 10, 2024. The report signifies compliance with the regulatory requirements set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for publicly traded companies. This move may have implications for investors and market watchers of Tilray’s common stock, listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker TLRY.

