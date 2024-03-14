Tidewater Renewables Reports Q4 Results and Expansion

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS) has released an update.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 million and a net loss of $12.7 million in Q4 2023, alongside the launch of Canada’s first standalone renewable diesel facility. Despite early operational challenges, the company expects a 65% utilization rate for Q1 2024 and has secured buyers for its emission credits. Additionally, the company is expanding its renewable fuel operations and has welcomed new expertise to its Board of Directors.

