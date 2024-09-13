Tibet Water Resources Welcomes New Co-CEO

Tibet Water Resources (HK:1115) has released an update.

Tibet Water Resources Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. DU Hui as its new co-chief executive officer, starting from 13 September 2024. Mr. DU boasts over two decades of experience in China’s consumer goods market, notably with Carlsberg’s operations in Xinjiang and Ningxia. His contract terms include an annual salary of HK$1,500,000, with eligibility for a discretionary bonus based on the company’s performance and his own.

