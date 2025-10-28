Tibet Water Resources Ltd. Approves Name Change at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tibet Water Resources ( (HK:1115) ) has issued an announcement.

Tibet Water Resources Ltd. announced the successful passing of a special resolution to change its English and dual foreign name in Chinese during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 28, 2025. The resolution was unanimously approved with 100% of the votes cast in favor, demonstrating strong shareholder support. The change in company name signifies a strategic move that could impact the company’s branding and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1115) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Tibet Water Resources stock, see the HK:1115 Stock Forecast page.

More about Tibet Water Resources

Average Trading Volume: 17,636,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.24B

See more data about 1115 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

