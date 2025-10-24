Tianqi Lithium Completes Cancellation of Unused Repurchased Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tianqi Lithium Corp. Class H ( (HK:9696) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Tianqi Lithium Corp. has completed the cancellation of 26,600 repurchased A Shares, which were initially intended for employee stock ownership plans but remained unused. This cancellation, representing a minor 0.0016% of the company’s total share capital, aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and safeguard shareholder interests. The cancellation process was completed in compliance with relevant regulations and does not materially impact the company’s financial position or operations.

Tianqi Lithium Corp. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the lithium industry. It focuses on the production and supply of lithium products, which are crucial for various applications including electric vehicle batteries and energy storage solutions.

