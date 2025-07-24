Tianjin Tianbao Energy Reports Significant Profit Growth in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1671) ) has issued an announcement.

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd. has announced a significant increase in profits for the first half of 2025, with expected earnings of approximately RMB9.8 million, compared to RMB1.787 million in the same period of 2024. This growth is attributed to energy-saving initiatives and the implementation of new energy projects, which have enhanced the company’s profitability and market positioning.

Tianjin Tianbao Energy Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the energy sector. It focuses on energy-saving projects, including the moderation of boilers and heat exchange stations, as well as new energy and contracted energy management projects.

