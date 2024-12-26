Tianjin Pharmaceutical Completes Major Capital Injection

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corporation Limited has completed a significant capital injection of RMB493.6 million into Tianjin Pharmaceutical Group Taiping Medicine Co., Ltd. This move, involving the transfer of full equity interest in Tianjin Zhongxin Medicine Co., Ltd., aims to strengthen its position in the pharmaceutical sector. The completion follows the resolutions passed during the company’s board meeting and subsequent approvals.

