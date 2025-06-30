Tianjin Jinran Enters Framework Agreement for Materials Procurement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1265) ) just unveiled an update.

Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co. Ltd. has entered into a Framework Agreement with Jinran China Resources for the procurement of materials, effective from June 30, 2025, until December 31, 2027. This agreement, classified as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requires independent shareholders’ approval due to its significant percentage ratio. The agreement ensures that materials provided by Jinran China Resources meet high-quality standards, with a two-year warranty period, and outlines specific terms for individual transactions, including quality assurance and compliance with national standards.

More about Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co. Ltd. Class H

Tianjin Jinran Public Utilities Co. Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates within the public utilities sector, focusing on the procurement and supply of materials essential for its operations.

YTD Price Performance: 7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 321,086

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$358.7M

For an in-depth examination of 1265 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue