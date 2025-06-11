Tianjin Development Holdings Engages in Significant Wealth Management Investments

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Tianjin Development Holdings ( (HK:0882) ) is now available.

Tianjin Development Holdings, through its subsidiary Lisheng Pharmaceutical, has entered into a series of wealth management agreements with Industrial Bank from March to June 2025, totaling RMB185 million. These transactions, which include structured deposits and fixed income products, are considered discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and investment diversification.

More about Tianjin Development Holdings

Tianjin Development Holdings is a company involved in various sectors, with a focus on pharmaceuticals through its subsidiary Lisheng Pharmaceutical. The company engages in investment activities, particularly in wealth management products.

Average Trading Volume: 554,466

Current Market Cap: HK$2.26B

