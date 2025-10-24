Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co Announces New Agreements for 2025 Reclaimed Water Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co ( (HK:1065) ) just unveiled an update.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co announced the approval of agreements related to the 2025 reclaimed water supporting construction EPC project. These agreements involve commissioning Chengtou Architectural and Expressway Construction, as well as Huamiao Planning, to provide EPC services for different sections of the project. The transactions are classified as continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co is a company involved in the environmental protection industry, focusing on water recycling and environmental engineering services. The company operates primarily in the People’s Republic of China, providing comprehensive solutions for water treatment and environmental protection projects.

Average Trading Volume: 2,491,564

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.64B

