Tianjin Capital Adjusts Share Option Prices

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co (HK:1065) has released an update.

Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Co has announced adjustments to the exercise price of their A Share Option Incentive Scheme following their 2023 profit distribution plan, which includes a cash dividend distribution. This adjustment is in line with the company’s policy to modify option prices post-dividend distribution, leading to new exercise prices of RMB6.414 and RMB6.524 per share for the First Time Granted and Reserved Share Options respectively.

