Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Awards Shares to Key Contributors

Tian Ge Interactive Holdings (HK:1980) has released an update.

Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Limited has awarded a total of 880,000 shares to two key contributors—an employee and a service provider—under the 2024 Share Scheme, with no performance targets or financial assistance involved. Aimed at fostering long-term growth and aligning interests with the company, this move is designed to attract and retain talent. The grants, which are in line with industry norms, seek to strengthen relationships without exceeding regulatory individual limits.

