Tian Cheng Holdings Releases Supplemental Information on Share Option Scheme

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Yue Kan Holdings Limited ( (HK:2110) ) has provided an announcement.

Tian Cheng Holdings Limited has released a supplemental announcement regarding its annual report for the year ended 31 May 2024. The company has disclosed additional information about its Share Option Scheme, stating that the total number of options available for grant remained at 22,240,000 shares, representing 10% of the total shares at the scheme’s adoption. This supplemental information does not alter any other details in the annual report.

More about Yue Kan Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 388,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$37.2M

For a thorough assessment of 2110 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue