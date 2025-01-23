Tian Cheng Holdings Announces Interim Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Yue Kan Holdings Limited ( (HK:2110) ) has shared an update.

Tian Cheng Holdings Limited has announced its unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ending 30 November 2024. The announcement complies with the rules set by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for interim results disclosures. The interim report will soon be available on the company’s and the stock exchange’s websites.

More about Yue Kan Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 186,604

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$33.6M

