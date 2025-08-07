TI Cloud Inc. Announces Significant Profit Growth in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

TI Cloud Inc. ( (HK:2167) ) just unveiled an update.

TI Cloud Inc. has announced a positive profit alert for the first half of 2025, expecting a revenue of approximately RMB268 million, marking a 13% increase from the previous year, and a net profit of approximately RMB27 million, reflecting a growth of over 90%. This growth is attributed to the enhancement of AI product offerings and improved R&D processes, which have increased efficiency and attracted new clients.

More about TI Cloud Inc.

TI Cloud Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on providing SaaS solutions with enhanced AI product offerings. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is committed to optimizing research and development processes using AI technology.

Average Trading Volume: 176,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

