Thungela Resources Confirms Treasury Shares Held

Thungela Resources Limited ( (GB:TGA) ) has provided an announcement.

Thungela Resources Limited has announced that as of July 31, 2025, it holds a total of 11,917,075 shares in treasury. This includes shares held directly by subsidiaries and in broker accounts for employees, which are part of the company’s share plan. These treasury shares do not carry voting rights, and the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights is 130,487,109. This information is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations to determine their interest in the company.

More about Thungela Resources Limited

Thungela Resources Limited is a company incorporated in the Republic of South Africa, operating in the mining industry. It focuses on the production and sale of coal, with its shares listed on both the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

Average Trading Volume: 299,729

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £536.7M

