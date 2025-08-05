Thunderbird Resources Initiates Trading Halt Pending Key Announcement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Thunderbird Resources ( (AU:THB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Thunderbird Resources Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to geophysics results from an IP survey at its Kookabookra project in NSW. The halt is also in response to a Price/Volume query from the ASX, and it will remain in place until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on 8 August 2025. This move indicates a potentially significant development in their exploration activities, which may impact their market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Thunderbird Resources

Thunderbird Resources Limited operates within the resources industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is involved in geophysical surveys and other activities aimed at resource discovery and evaluation, with a particular focus on the Kookabookra project in New South Wales, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,808,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.9M

See more data about THB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

