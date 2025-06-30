Thunder Power Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Thunder Power Holdings Inc Class A ( (AIEV) ).

On June 26, 2025, Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where several key proposals were voted on. The meeting saw a 65.56% turnout of eligible voting shares. The stockholders elected five directors, ratified Assentsure PAC as the independent accounting firm, granted the board authority for a reverse stock split, and approved the issuance of common stock exceeding 20% of current shares for a Share Exchange Agreement.

Spark’s Take on AIEV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIEV is a Underperform.

Thunder Power Holdings Inc. faces severe financial challenges with no revenue and negative profitability, leading to a low financial performance score. The technical analysis further underscores a bearish outlook, with the stock being significantly oversold. Valuation is hindered by negative earnings and the lack of dividends. These factors collectively contribute to a very low overall stock score, indicating substantial risk and limited investment appeal.

More about Thunder Power Holdings Inc Class A

Average Trading Volume: 279,762

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.58M

