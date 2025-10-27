Thunder Mountain Gold Secures $2.5 Million for Project Advancement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Thunder Mountain Gold ( (TSE:THM) ) has issued an update.

Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising US$2.5 million to fund the advancement of its South Mountain Project and support corporate growth plans. The financing will enable the company to proceed with technical work, including drilling and resource planning, aimed at reducing project risk and exploring new opportunities. This move highlights the confidence investors have in Thunder Mountain’s strategy and management, potentially strengthening its position in the mining industry.

Thunder Mountain Gold Inc., established in 1935, is a junior exploration company focusing on base and precious metals projects in the western United States. Its primary asset is the South Mountain Mine in Idaho, a historic site rich in zinc, silver, gold, lead, and copper. The company also owns the Trout Creek Project, a gold exploration site in Nevada.

Average Trading Volume: 60,490

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$58.21M

